Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

