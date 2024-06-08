Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 60,834 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 432.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

