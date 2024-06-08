Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1,251.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.