Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,558.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Realty Income by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

O opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

