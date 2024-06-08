Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

URI opened at $643.40 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $382.24 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $675.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

