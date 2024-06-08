Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 745.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,331 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after purchasing an additional 261,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,440,000 after buying an additional 550,508 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

