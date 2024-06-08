Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 25,443 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 330.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

