Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

