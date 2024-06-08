Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 15,527 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 962,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 157,362 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,264,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 134,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

