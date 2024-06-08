Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 289,459 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,459 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,048,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

CMI stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

