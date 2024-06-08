Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 15,279 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 268.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 537,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,319,000 after acquiring an additional 391,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,964,000 after acquiring an additional 316,328 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

