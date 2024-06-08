Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,800 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Andersons by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $454,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

