Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys New Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

