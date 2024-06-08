Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 20,800 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $4,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 352,078 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 175.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

