Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 306,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSL opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

