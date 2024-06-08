Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $372,000 Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,294,000 after buying an additional 1,004,002 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,802 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

