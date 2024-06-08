Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 162,500 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,321,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

