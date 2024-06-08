Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Danaos were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Stock Down 1.2 %

Danaos stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $98.25.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by ($0.56). Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. The company had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

