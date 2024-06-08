Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Down 4.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
