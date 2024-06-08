Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Rand Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWWI opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rand Worldwide has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
