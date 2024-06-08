Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.56 and last traded at $53.99. Approximately 934,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,505,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

O has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

