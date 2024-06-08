Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 50,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $353,600.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 40,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

