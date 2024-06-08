Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 827 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $1,002.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $927.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,016.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

