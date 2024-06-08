Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 1.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 5,992,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,212,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

