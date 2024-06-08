Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $37.62 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Rocky Brands by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

