Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3658 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

