Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff Sells 12,000 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rollins Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $46.58 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 105,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

