Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin Sells 82,238 Shares of Stock

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SOC opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

