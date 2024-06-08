Saputo Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Saputo Stock Up 6.8 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$34.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

