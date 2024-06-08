Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $743.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.