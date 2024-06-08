Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson Sells 65,000 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$747,500.00.

James Darryl Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at C$12.07 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

