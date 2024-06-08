Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.2 million. Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.06-0.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

