SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 24,467 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.4 %

S stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SentinelOne by 16.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 25.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SentinelOne by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

