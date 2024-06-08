Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.4 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.
SMAR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
