Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.