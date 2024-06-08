Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.22-$1.29 EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

