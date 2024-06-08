SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 104,000 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

