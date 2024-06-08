Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $779.0 million-$781.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.1 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

CXM opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

