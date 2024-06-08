Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.8 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CXM opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 49,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $641,519.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

