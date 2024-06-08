Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $681,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,697.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $33.74 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

