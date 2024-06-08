S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director William J. Hieb Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

STBA opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.79. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $152,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&T Bancorp

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.