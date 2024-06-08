SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SWKHL)

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

