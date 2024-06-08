T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 227,604 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,341,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,021,393,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $31,420,732.20.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20.

On Monday, May 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $31,037,598.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $179.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.86. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $4,954,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

