T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

