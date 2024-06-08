Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Mva Investors, Llc Sells 63,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $456,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $6.90 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNGX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

