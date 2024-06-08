Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $58,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $146.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

