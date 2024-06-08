Terry Keith Cochran Sells 108,079 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 108,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 31,342.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Terry Keith Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Terry Keith Cochran sold 150,167 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.31, for a total value of 46,551.77.

NYSEAMERICAN:KULR opened at 0.28 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 0.10 and a twelve month high of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46.

KULR Technology Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 17th.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

