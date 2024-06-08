The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
The Mexico Fund Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $19.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.