The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Progressive worth $923,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Progressive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after buying an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $212.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.