The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $432,737,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $291.95 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.