The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $98.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.